PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,234,874 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,024 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of QUALCOMM worth $188,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 444.4% during the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 117.1% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 267 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 270 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

QCOM stock opened at $138.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.28. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $118.22 and a twelve month high of $193.58. The firm has a market cap of $155.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.22.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.44. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 95.77% and a net margin of 30.52%. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 26.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on QCOM shares. Edward Jones upgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com downgraded QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Cowen set a $185.00 price target on QUALCOMM in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.04.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Articles

