PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $114.17 Million Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,685,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,546 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $114,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GIS. Capital International Investors raised its position in General Mills by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,819,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,278,685,000 after buying an additional 5,742,286 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $278,095,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in General Mills by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,390,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,058,399,000 after buying an additional 1,585,589 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in General Mills by 6,676.5% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 609,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,001,000 after buying an additional 600,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in General Mills by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,623,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,658,000 after buying an additional 319,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

GIS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on General Mills from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on General Mills from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on General Mills from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a $74.00 price target on General Mills in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on General Mills from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Mills presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.73.

Shares of NYSE GIS opened at $76.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.67 and a 12 month high of $78.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.87 and a 200-day moving average of $70.62. The company has a market capitalization of $45.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.35.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.11. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.74% and a net margin of 14.25%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.87%.

In related news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 29,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $2,211,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,749,175. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other General Mills news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 2,255 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total value of $168,358.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,275,715.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sean N. Walker sold 29,489 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $2,211,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,749,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,422 shares of company stock worth $4,397,556 in the last ninety days. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

