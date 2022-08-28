PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $130.40 Million Stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 306,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,180 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of Cintas worth $130,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 1,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 138 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Cintas by 4.3% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 723 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 65.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Cintas in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $393.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $357.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Cintas from $500.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Cintas from $475.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cintas has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $435.89.

Cintas Price Performance

Shares of CTAS opened at $420.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $42.50 billion, a PE ratio of 36.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.84. Cintas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $343.86 and a fifty-two week high of $461.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $401.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $394.38.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.47 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This is an increase from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.49%.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

