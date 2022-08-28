PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Increases Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 984,050 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,006 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $158,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 65,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,590,000 after acquiring an additional 6,127 shares during the period. Financial Services Advisory Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $856,000. Facet Wealth Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 632,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,071,000 after buying an additional 104,363 shares during the last quarter. F3Logic LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 97,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,674,000 after buying an additional 2,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 5,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWN stock opened at $149.22 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $133.55 and a 1-year high of $178.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $145.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.88.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

