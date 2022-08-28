PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 2,635 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,404,013 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,635 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.16% of CSX worth $127,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in CSX during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of CSX by 80.2% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 811 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in shares of CSX by 663.9% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 825 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in shares of CSX in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSX in the first quarter worth $36,000. 74.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CSX shares. StockNews.com raised CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 30th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group dropped their price objective on CSX to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on CSX from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.52.

CSX Stock Down 4.0 %

NASDAQ:CSX opened at $32.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $69.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.02. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $27.59 and a 1-year high of $38.63.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 29.07% and a net margin of 28.24%. CSX’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. CSX’s payout ratio is 22.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CSX

In related news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 16,000 shares of CSX stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $516,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 320,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,344,606.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

