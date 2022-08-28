Polkadex Tops 1-Day Volume of $178,359.00 (PDEX)

Polkadex (PDEX) traded down 5.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 28th. Polkadex has a total market cap of $10.04 million and $178,359.00 worth of Polkadex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Polkadex has traded 22.1% lower against the US dollar. One Polkadex coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.35 or 0.00006812 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 594.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $424.11 or 0.02145774 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005060 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001632 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002174 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.80 or 0.00838856 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About Polkadex
Polkadex’s total supply is 7,460,000 coins. Polkadex’s official Twitter account is @polkadex.
Polkadex Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Polkadex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polkadex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.