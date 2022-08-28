Polychain Monsters (PMON) Price Tops $1.26

Polychain Monsters (PMON) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 28th. Polychain Monsters has a market cap of $4.28 million and $410,400.00 worth of Polychain Monsters was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polychain Monsters coin can currently be purchased for about $1.26 or 0.00006299 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Polychain Monsters has traded down 21.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polychain Monsters Coin Profile

Polychain Monsters (CRYPTO:PMON) is a coin. It launched on March 26th, 2021. Polychain Monsters’ total supply is 9,166,468 coins and its circulating supply is 3,410,185 coins. Polychain Monsters’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Polychain Monsters Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkamon are beautifully animated digital collectibles with varying scarcities. Each Polkamon is backed by a truly unique NFT and can be unpacked with $PMON tokens. Polkamons exist in many shapes and colours, each differing in unique looks and individual rarity. There are also ultra-rare variants waiting to be discovered. “

