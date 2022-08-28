Potentiam Price Down 20.4% This Week (PTM)

Potentiam (PTM) traded down 3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 28th. During the last week, Potentiam has traded down 20.4% against the dollar. One Potentiam coin can now be bought for $0.0094 or 0.00000047 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Potentiam has a total market cap of $348,272.23 and $17,232.00 worth of Potentiam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004997 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001672 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002223 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.84 or 0.00828651 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Potentiam’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,025,902 coins. Potentiam’s official Twitter account is @Potentiam_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Potentiam is https://reddit.com/r/Potentiam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Potentiam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Potentiam should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Potentiam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

