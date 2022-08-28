PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
PWFL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barrington Research upgraded shares of PowerFleet from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of PowerFleet from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $7.33.
PowerFleet Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ PWFL opened at $3.47 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.69 and a 200 day moving average of $2.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 1.74. PowerFleet has a 12-month low of $2.06 and a 12-month high of $7.29.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On PowerFleet
PowerFleet Company Profile
PowerFleet, Inc provides wireless Internet-of-Things asset management solutions in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company offers real-time intelligence for organizations to capture IoT data from various types of assets with devices and sensors to increase efficiencies, and improve safety and security, as well as increase their profitability in easy-to-understand reports, dashboards, and real-time alerts; and application programming interfaces for additional integrations and development to boost other enterprise management systems and third-party applications.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PowerFleet (PWFL)
- Why This Dip in Advanced Auto Parts May be an Opportunity
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/22 – 8/26
- Institutional Buying Put A Bottom In Marvell Technology
- Dell Stock Retreats On Weaker Sales, Falls Into Value Terrirtory
- 3 Reasons Dollar General’s Rally Has Legs
Receive News & Ratings for PowerFleet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PowerFleet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.