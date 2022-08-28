PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

PWFL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barrington Research upgraded shares of PowerFleet from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of PowerFleet from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $7.33.

PowerFleet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PWFL opened at $3.47 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.69 and a 200 day moving average of $2.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 1.74. PowerFleet has a 12-month low of $2.06 and a 12-month high of $7.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PowerFleet

PowerFleet Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lynrock Lake LP lifted its holdings in shares of PowerFleet by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 3,580,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,974,000 after buying an additional 1,627,745 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PowerFleet by 57.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 2,087,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,894,000 after buying an additional 760,602 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of PowerFleet in the first quarter worth $715,000. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PowerFleet by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 785,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,723,000 after buying an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Options Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of PowerFleet in the fourth quarter worth $295,000. 68.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PowerFleet, Inc provides wireless Internet-of-Things asset management solutions in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company offers real-time intelligence for organizations to capture IoT data from various types of assets with devices and sensors to increase efficiencies, and improve safety and security, as well as increase their profitability in easy-to-understand reports, dashboards, and real-time alerts; and application programming interfaces for additional integrations and development to boost other enterprise management systems and third-party applications.

