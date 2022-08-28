PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Sold by Fiduciary Trust Co.

Fiduciary Trust Co. reduced its position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,116 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 11,313 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $5,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in PPG Industries by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,054 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in PPG Industries by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 19,251 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,320,000 after purchasing an additional 5,034 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in PPG Industries by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,499 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in PPG Industries by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,358 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in PPG Industries by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 29,691 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,120,000 after purchasing an additional 6,027 shares in the last quarter. 79.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PPG Industries Stock Down 4.6 %

Shares of PPG Industries stock opened at $126.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.34. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.06 and a 52-week high of $177.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $29.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.17.

PPG Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This is a positive change from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 54.39%.

PPG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on PPG Industries from $175.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com raised PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Vertical Research raised PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Bank of America lowered their target price on PPG Industries from $172.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.18.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

