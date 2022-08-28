Premier Foods plc (LON:PFD) Insider Buys £50,216.10 in Stock

Premier Foods plc (LON:PFD – Get Rating) insider Roisin Donnelly purchased 45,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 110 ($1.33) per share, with a total value of £50,216.10 ($60,676.78).

LON PFD opened at GBX 109.20 ($1.32) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 112.96 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 113.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of £942.69 million and a PE ratio of 1,213.33. Premier Foods plc has a 52-week low of GBX 95.42 ($1.15) and a 52-week high of GBX 128.20 ($1.55).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of GBX 1.20 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. This is a boost from Premier Foods’s previous dividend of $1.00. Premier Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.11%.

Shore Capital reiterated a "house stock" rating on shares of Premier Foods in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th.

Premier Foods plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes branded and own label food products in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through Grocery, Sweet Treats, and International segments. It offers a portfolio of product categories, including flavorings and seasonings under the Bisto, OXO, and Paxo brands; cooking sauces and accompaniments under the Sharwood's, Loyd Grossman, and Homepride brands; and quick meals, snacks, and soups under the Batchelors and Smash brands.

