Primecoin (XPM) Trading 6.5% Higher Over Last Week

Primecoin (XPM) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 28th. One Primecoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0403 or 0.00000201 BTC on popular exchanges. Primecoin has a total market capitalization of $1.69 million and $359.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Primecoin has traded up 6.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 31.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 46.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

X-HASH (XSH) traded down 93.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Monopoly Millionaire Control (MMC) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000647 BTC.

Primecoin Profile

Primecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 41,976,270 coins. The official website for Primecoin is primecoin.io. The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Primecoin’s official message board is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin. Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Primecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Primecoin, or XPM, involves a new type of proof-of-work based on searching for prime numbers. Primecoin was created by Sunny King – who also created Peercoin. The block time is one minute and th total number of coins is 3299976 with dynamic difficulty retargetting. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Primecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Primecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

