Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 1,742 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,873 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,742 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $9,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1,833.3% during the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. 67.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

HCA Healthcare Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock opened at $204.98 on Friday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $164.47 and a 12-month high of $279.02. The company has a market cap of $58.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $193.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $220.36.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.73 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 833.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.77%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HCA Healthcare news, major shareholder Patricia F. Elcan purchased 325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $198.66 per share, with a total value of $64,564.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 89,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,747,688.42. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HCA has been the topic of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $240.00 to $259.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $208.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $254.00 to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $273.00 to $271.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare to $227.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $237.71.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.