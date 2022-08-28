Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 5,237 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 112,108 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,237 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $14,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IBM. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 31,985 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,275,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 147,883 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,766,000 after acquiring an additional 25,374 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in International Business Machines by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 168,889 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,574,000 after acquiring an additional 34,594 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in International Business Machines by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 14,876 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in International Business Machines by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 38,523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,149,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. 55.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IBM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com raised International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on International Business Machines from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.80.

International Business Machines Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $130.38 on Friday. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $114.56 and a 12 month high of $146.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $135.34 and a 200-day moving average of $132.73.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 43.52% and a net margin of 8.72%. The company had revenue of $15.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.14%.

International Business Machines Profile

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Featured Stories

