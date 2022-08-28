Private Advisor Group LLC Buys 150,579 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Get Rating) by 99.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 302,163 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150,579 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $15,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 7,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 4,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 5,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 46,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,472,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Stock Performance

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF stock opened at $44.89 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.44. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a twelve month low of $40.74 and a twelve month high of $53.90.

