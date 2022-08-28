Private Advisor Group LLC Buys 16,752 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,375 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,752 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $13,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NOBL. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 22,322.2% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 959,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,109,000 after buying an additional 955,166 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1,843.7% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 237,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,738,000 after purchasing an additional 225,392 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,904,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,998,000 after purchasing an additional 177,617 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 124.6% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 224,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,992,000 after purchasing an additional 124,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 8.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,153,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,458,000 after purchasing an additional 94,655 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Trading Down 2.9 %

BATS:NOBL opened at $90.34 on Friday. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 12-month low of $55.69 and a 12-month high of $67.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $88.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.97.

