Private Advisor Group LLC Buys 2,259 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,134 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,259 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $11,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at $982,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 20,455 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,480,000 after buying an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Effects LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at $269,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,749 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,870,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Insider Activity at Accenture

In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total transaction of $888,108.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,599,849.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.51, for a total value of $159,855.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 26,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,520,111.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total value of $888,108.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,599,849.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,389 shares of company stock worth $3,132,777. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Accenture Stock Down 3.8 %

NYSE ACN opened at $298.13 on Friday. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $261.77 and a 52 week high of $417.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.92, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $294.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $305.14.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $16.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.05 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 31.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 10.68 EPS for the current year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 14th were paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 13th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ACN. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $338.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $337.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Accenture from $305.00 to $281.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Accenture from $440.00 to $364.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $360.11.

Accenture Profile

(Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.