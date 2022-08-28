Private Advisor Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 211,260 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,419 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.22% of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF worth $15,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 163.2% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the first quarter valued at $97,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the first quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $165,000.

Get VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF alerts:

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA MOAT opened at $68.05 on Friday. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a one year low of $60.93 and a one year high of $78.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.77.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.