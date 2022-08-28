Private Advisor Group LLC Has $11.78 Million Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Private Advisor Group LLC trimmed its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,542 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 6,670 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $11,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the first quarter worth about $26,000. 65.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NKE. Cowen dropped their target price on NIKE from $139.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. HSBC dropped their target price on NIKE from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Cowen dropped their target price on NIKE from $139.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. KGI Securities lowered NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on NIKE from $155.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.46.

In related news, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $1,713,023.83. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 73,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,900,414.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other NIKE news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $469,445.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,412,653.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $1,713,023.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,900,414.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 82,796 shares of company stock valued at $9,085,334 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $108.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $169.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.02. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.53 and a 1 year high of $179.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.95.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.10 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 12.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.45%.

NIKE announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to repurchase $18.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the footwear maker to buy up to 11% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

