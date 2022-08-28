Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases 3,753 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,138 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,753 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $12,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,019,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 688.3% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after acquiring an additional 7,675 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,108,000. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $487,000. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOOG opened at $239.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $235.21 and a 200 day moving average of $245.28. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $208.10 and a 12-month high of $306.64.

