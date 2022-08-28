Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases 9,593 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,821 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,593 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard Extended Market ETF worth $10,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Capital Planning LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 6,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Performance

VXF opened at $145.50 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.01. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52-week low of $125.69 and a 52-week high of $200.58.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

