Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 6,202 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 203,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,202 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $10,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 59.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Altria Group Stock Down 1.1 %
Shares of NYSE MO opened at $45.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $82.62 billion, a PE ratio of 47.30, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.44. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.00 and a 52-week high of $57.05.
Altria Group Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.20%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 371.13%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts recently issued reports on MO shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Altria Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 6th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.
About Altria Group
Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.
