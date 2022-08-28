Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) Given New $67.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Piper Sandler from $53.00 to $67.00 in a note issued to investors on Sunday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 35.63% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Prometheus Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Prometheus Biosciences from $45.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on Prometheus Biosciences to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.30.

Prometheus Biosciences stock traded down $1.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.40. The company had a trading volume of 426,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,420. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.70. Prometheus Biosciences has a 1-year low of $21.50 and a 1-year high of $53.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -15.68 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 13.32 and a current ratio of 13.32.

Prometheus Biosciences ( NASDAQ:RXDX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.06. Prometheus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 1,700.51% and a negative return on equity of 54.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Prometheus Biosciences will post -3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RXDX. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Prometheus Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Prometheus Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $86,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Prometheus Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $143,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Prometheus Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $156,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in Prometheus Biosciences by 1,128.1% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 4,738 shares during the period. 65.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its lead product includes PRA023, a humanized IgG1 monoclonal antibody (mAb), which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease, as well as systemic sclerosis-associated interstitial lung disease.

