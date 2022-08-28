ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO) Stock Holdings Increased by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC increased its holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO – Get Rating) by 300.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 were worth $787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 153.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 9,252 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 96.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 229,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,083,000 after acquiring an additional 112,938 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 47.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the first quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 91.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,424,000 after acquiring an additional 24,889 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 Price Performance

ProShares Ultra S&P500 stock opened at $51.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.97. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a fifty-two week low of $41.52 and a fifty-two week high of $74.76.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 Company Profile

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

