Public Mint Market Capitalization Reaches $1.62 Million (MINT)

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 28th. One Public Mint coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0156 or 0.00000079 BTC on major exchanges. Public Mint has a total market capitalization of $1.62 million and approximately $2,148.00 worth of Public Mint was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Public Mint has traded down 23.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Public Mint alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00029426 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GreenCoin.AI (GRC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004647 BTC.

MM Optimizer (Cronos) (MMO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00004663 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Notional Finance (NOTE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001250 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Public Mint Profile

MINT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Public Mint’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 103,994,897 coins. Public Mint’s official Twitter account is @PublicMint.

Buying and Selling Public Mint

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Public Mint directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Public Mint should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Public Mint using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Public Mint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Public Mint and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.