Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PHCF) Short Interest Down 60.7% in August

Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PHCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, a decrease of 60.7% from the July 31st total of 28,500 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Puhui Wealth Investment Management Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PHCF traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.82. 11,552 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,508. Puhui Wealth Investment Management has a 52 week low of $0.41 and a 52 week high of $3.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.81.

About Puhui Wealth Investment Management

Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides third-party wealth management services in the People's Republic of China. The company markets financial products, such as private equity funds, securities investment funds, and private placement bond products to high-net-worth individuals and small and medium enterprises, as well as offers trust plans and asset management plans.

