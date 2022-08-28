Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PHCF) Short Interest Down 60.7% in August

Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PHCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, a decrease of 60.7% from the July 31st total of 28,500 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Puhui Wealth Investment Management Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:PHCF traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.82. 11,552 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,508. Puhui Wealth Investment Management has a 52 week low of $0.41 and a 52 week high of $3.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.81.
About Puhui Wealth Investment Management
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Puhui Wealth Investment Management (PHCF)
- Why This Dip in Advanced Auto Parts May be an Opportunity
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/22 – 8/26
- Institutional Buying Put A Bottom In Marvell Technology
- Dell Stock Retreats On Weaker Sales, Falls Into Value Terrirtory
- 3 Reasons Dollar General’s Rally Has Legs
Receive News & Ratings for Puhui Wealth Investment Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puhui Wealth Investment Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.