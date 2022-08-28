PureTech Health (LON:PRTC) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $200.85

PureTech Health plc (LON:PRTC – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 200.85 ($2.43) and traded as high as GBX 255 ($3.08). PureTech Health shares last traded at GBX 242.50 ($2.93), with a volume of 316,959 shares.

PureTech Health Stock Down 3.2 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 200.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 197.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.91, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market cap of £690.18 million and a PE ratio of -14.02.

PureTech Health Company Profile

PureTech Health plc, a clinical-stage biopharma company, focuses on developing medicines for diseases caused by dysfunctions in the nervous, gastrointestinal, and immune systems. The company is developing a microbiome immune system drug-discovery platform and drug candidates for immune-mediated diseases; and products to induce weight loss and enhance glycaemic control through an orally administered capsule.

