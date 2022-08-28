Qbao (QBT) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $21,581.00

Qbao (QBT) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 28th. In the last week, Qbao has traded down 10.1% against the U.S. dollar. Qbao has a market capitalization of $164,743.58 and approximately $21,581.00 worth of Qbao was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qbao coin can now be bought for about $0.0025 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000015 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Qbao Coin Profile

QBT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Qbao’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 65,351,403 coins. Qbao’s official Twitter account is @Qbao2339 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Qbao is /r/Qbao. Qbao’s official message board is medium.com/@Qbao2339. The official website for Qbao is qbao.fund.

Buying and Selling Qbao

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qbao directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qbao should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qbao using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

