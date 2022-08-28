QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Purchased by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 68.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,752 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,951 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $9,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QCOM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,266,923,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 81,379,537 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $14,881,876,000 after buying an additional 3,319,939 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 63.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,843,216 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,251,413,000 after buying an additional 2,648,829 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,468,283 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,548,596,000 after buying an additional 2,294,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,174,284 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,689,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934,339 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $138.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $155.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $140.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.28. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $118.22 and a one year high of $193.58.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.44. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 95.77% and a net margin of 30.52%. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on QCOM. Edward Jones upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $195.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on QUALCOMM from $205.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.04.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

