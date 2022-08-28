Quoin Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:QNRX) Short Interest Up 116.9% in August

Quoin Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:QNRX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 162,000 shares, a growth of 116.9% from the July 31st total of 74,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,740,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on QNRX. Maxim Group lowered their price target on Quoin Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Quoin Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on Quoin Pharmaceuticals from $100.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th.

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ QNRX traded down $0.35 on Friday, reaching $3.68. The stock had a trading volume of 757,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 753,878. Quoin Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.58 and a 12-month high of $444.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Quoin Pharmaceuticals

About Quoin Pharmaceuticals

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Quoin Pharmaceuticals stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quoin Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. ( NASDAQ:QNRX Get Rating ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 42,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.51% of Quoin Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period. 21.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Quoin Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic products for rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product is QRX003, a topical lotion to treat Netherton Syndrome. The company also offers three other pipeline products in development, which are also targeting rare skin diseases, including epidermolysis bullosa, Netherton Syndrome, and Scleroderma.

