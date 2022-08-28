RADCOM Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDCM) Short Interest Up 74.2% in August

RADCOM Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDCM – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,900 shares, an increase of 74.2% from the July 31st total of 12,000 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 9,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDCM. Lynrock Lake LP lifted its holdings in RADCOM by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 1,004,454 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,108,000 after purchasing an additional 91,042 shares in the last quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of RADCOM by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 105,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RADCOM during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV purchased a new stake in shares of RADCOM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of RADCOM by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 82,681 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. 34.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RADCOM Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ RDCM traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,308. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.47. RADCOM has a 1 year low of $9.86 and a 1 year high of $14.70. The company has a market capitalization of $172.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.55 and a beta of 1.00.

RADCOM Company Profile

RADCOM Ltd. provides 5G ready cloud-native network intelligence and service assurance solutions for telecom operators or communication service providers (CSPs). It offers RADCOM ACE, including RADCOM Service Assurance, a cloud-native, 5G-ready, and virtualized service assurance solutions, which allows telecom operators to gain end-to-end network visibility and customer experience insights across all networks; RADCOM Network Visibility, a cloud-native network packet broker and filtering solution that allows CSPs to manage network traffic at scale across multiple cloud environments, and control the visibility layer to perform analysis of select datasets; and RADCOM Network Insights, a business intelligence solution that offers insights for multiple use cases enabled by data captured and correlated through RADCOM Network Visibility and RADCOM Service Assurance.

See Also

