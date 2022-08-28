Raiden Network Token Trading 2.7% Lower This Week (RDN)

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 28th. During the last seven days, Raiden Network Token has traded down 2.7% against the US dollar. One Raiden Network Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0582 or 0.00000291 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Raiden Network Token has a total market cap of $3.89 million and $33,763.00 worth of Raiden Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00008951 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.69 or 0.00208189 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000118 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000121 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BOX (BOX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Trillium (TT) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Raiden Network Token Coin Profile

RDN is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 8th, 2015. Raiden Network Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,793,931 coins. Raiden Network Token’s official website is raiden.network. Raiden Network Token’s official message board is www.medium.com/@raiden_network. Raiden Network Token’s official Twitter account is @raiden_network. The Reddit community for Raiden Network Token is /r/raidennetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Raiden Network Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Raiden Network is an off-chain scaling solution, enabling near-instant, low-fee and scalable payments. It’s complementary to the Ethereum blockchain and works with any ERC20 compatible token. The Raiden project is work in progress. Its goal is to research state channel technology, define protocols and develop reference implementations. The Raiden Network is an infrastructure layer on top of the Ethereum blockchain. While the basic idea is simple, the underlying protocol is quite complex and the implementation non-trivial. Nonetheless the technicalities can be abstracted away, such that developers can interface with a rather simple API to build scalable decentralized applications based on the Raiden Network. “

