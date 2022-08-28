RamenSwap (RAMEN) Tops 1-Day Volume of $43,482.00

RamenSwap (RAMEN) traded up 22% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 28th. Over the last week, RamenSwap has traded 80.8% higher against the US dollar. One RamenSwap coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0072 or 0.00000037 BTC on exchanges. RamenSwap has a total market cap of $4,526.65 and $43,482.00 worth of RamenSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 597.6% against the dollar and now trades at $422.65 or 0.02148116 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005083 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001643 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002182 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.79 or 0.00842644 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About RamenSwap
RamenSwap’s official Twitter account is @ramenswap.
Buying and Selling RamenSwap
