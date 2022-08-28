RamenSwap (RAMEN) Tops 1-Day Volume of $43,482.00

RamenSwap (RAMEN) traded up 22% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 28th. Over the last week, RamenSwap has traded 80.8% higher against the US dollar. One RamenSwap coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0072 or 0.00000037 BTC on exchanges. RamenSwap has a total market cap of $4,526.65 and $43,482.00 worth of RamenSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get RamenSwap alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 597.6% against the dollar and now trades at $422.65 or 0.02148116 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005083 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001643 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002182 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.79 or 0.00842644 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About RamenSwap

RamenSwap’s official Twitter account is @ramenswap.

Buying and Selling RamenSwap

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RamenSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RamenSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RamenSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for RamenSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RamenSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.