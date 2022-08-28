RAMP Hits Market Capitalization of $37.72 Million (RAMP)

RAMP (RAMP) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 28th. RAMP has a market capitalization of $37.72 million and $15,411.00 worth of RAMP was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, RAMP has traded down 12.4% against the U.S. dollar. One RAMP coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0789 or 0.00000394 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get RAMP alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004997 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19,973.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005014 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00004096 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004995 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002554 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.94 or 0.00129618 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00032548 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.76 or 0.00083756 BTC.

RAMP Coin Profile

RAMP is a coin. RAMP’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 477,838,740 coins. RAMP’s official Twitter account is @RampDefi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for RAMP is rampdefi.com.

Buying and Selling RAMP

According to CryptoCompare, “RAMP DEFI proposes that the staked capital on the non-ERC20 staking blockchains be collateralized into a stablecoin, “rUSD”, which is issued on the Ethereum blockchain. Similarly, users on the Ethereum blockchain can mint “eUSD” by depositing their ERC20 stablecoins into RAMP’s eUSD liquidity pool. rUSD holders and eUSD holders can borrow, lend or exchange rUSD/eUSD freely, creating a seamless liquidity “on/off ramp” for users with capital locked into staking arrangements. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RAMP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RAMP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RAMP using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for RAMP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RAMP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.