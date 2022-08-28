Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. Buys New Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,025 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,129,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 128.9% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 1,350.0% during the 1st quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 182 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Salesforce stock traded down $8.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $165.23. 11,074,721 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,269,273. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.55 and a 1-year high of $311.75. The company has a market cap of $164.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 305.98, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $177.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $185.06.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.17. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.35% and a net margin of 1.83%. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.65, for a total value of $420,095.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,926,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,283,333,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.87, for a total value of $101,030.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 93,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,657,525.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.65, for a total transaction of $420,095.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,926,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,283,333,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,749 shares of company stock worth $13,747,316 in the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CRM shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Salesforce to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Salesforce from $330.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Mizuho reduced their target price on Salesforce from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Salesforce from $330.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Salesforce from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Salesforce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $246.26.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

