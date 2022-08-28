Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. Has $1.01 Million Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. raised its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 26.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,745 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 985 shares during the period. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $1,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Target by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 463,260 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $98,313,000 after purchasing an additional 46,408 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Target by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 21,788 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,624,000 after purchasing an additional 5,649 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in shares of Target by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 75,617 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $16,047,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Target by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 101,100 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $21,875,000 after purchasing an additional 24,727 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

In other Target news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $213,078.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,812 shares in the company, valued at $488,725.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Target news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $213,078.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $488,725.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total transaction of $6,367,690.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 157,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,023,473.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TGT shares. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Target to $190.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Target from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Target from $163.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Target from $286.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Target from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.42.

Shares of Target stock traded down $6.88 during trading on Friday, hitting $160.62. 3,607,617 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,946,948. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $156.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $187.61. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $137.16 and a twelve month high of $268.98. The company has a market cap of $74.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.25, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.03.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $26.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.07 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 35.15%. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.64 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Target’s payout ratio is 49.09%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

