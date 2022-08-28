Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. Has $1.72 Million Stock Position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. decreased its stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 58.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,170 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 39,050 shares during the quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s holdings in Fortive were worth $1,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its position in Fortive by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 3,444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Bull Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 18,477 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV raised its stake in shares of Fortive by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 29,062 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of Fortive by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 48,914 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its position in Fortive by 103.9% in the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 418 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

FTV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Fortive from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. TheStreet raised Fortive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Fortive from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Fortive from $61.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Fortive to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.64.

Shares of FTV stock traded down $2.24 on Friday, reaching $64.74. 1,141,985 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,735,195. The stock has a market cap of $23.03 billion, a PE ratio of 35.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.16. Fortive Co. has a one year low of $52.47 and a one year high of $79.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.28.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 11.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.56%.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

