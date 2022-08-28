Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. Has $19.70 Million Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. reduced its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,159 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,296 shares during the period. Danaher comprises approximately 3.8% of Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $19,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. City Holding Co. increased its stake in Danaher by 13.0% in the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 4,133 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 73.4% during the 1st quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 2,763 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 348 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 13,102 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,843,000 after buying an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total transaction of $3,253,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,171,529.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total value of $3,253,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,171,529.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $7,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,921,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,906 shares of company stock valued at $11,823,179 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of Danaher stock traded down $10.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $280.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,673,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,662,377. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $233.71 and a 52-week high of $333.96. The company has a market cap of $203.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.02, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $272.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $269.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on DHR shares. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Danaher from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Danaher from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $299.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $319.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.00.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

