Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. Increases Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. increased its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,740 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,403 shares during the period. Visa comprises approximately 2.2% of Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $11,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Visa during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. James Investment Research Inc. raised its stake in Visa by 1,400.0% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 180 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Visa from $239.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of Visa from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Visa from $278.00 to $262.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $263.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $254.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Visa Trading Down 3.3 %

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.37, for a total transaction of $1,758,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,887 shares in the company, valued at $31,237,123.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders have sold 27,000 shares of company stock worth $5,560,740 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa stock traded down $6.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $202.89. The stock had a trading volume of 5,060,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,753,470. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $383.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $207.28 and a 200 day moving average of $209.51. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $185.91 and a 52-week high of $236.96.

Visa Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.12%.

Visa Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Read More

