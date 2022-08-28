Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. acquired a new stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,855 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,035,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 169.6% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 62 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in Adobe by 67.5% during the fourth quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 67 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 106.1% in the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 68 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 60.0% in the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. 82.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Adobe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $591.00 to $362.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $455.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $530.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $489.31.

Adobe Trading Down 5.7 %

ADBE traded down $22.91 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $381.02. 3,600,146 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,312,359. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.12. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $338.00 and a 1-year high of $699.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $399.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $417.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.05. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 29.29%. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total value of $1,066,995.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,268,108.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total transaction of $1,066,995.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,089 shares in the company, valued at $10,268,108.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $317,600.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 23,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,595,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,637 shares of company stock worth $1,438,682 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.