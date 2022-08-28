Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. Sells 1,285 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,285 shares during the period. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. Betterment LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 93,972,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,798,238,000 after buying an additional 3,597,108 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,038,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,940,291,000 after purchasing an additional 4,030,248 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 17.5% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 59,308,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,856,637,000 after purchasing an additional 8,842,206 shares in the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 30,793,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,000,000 after purchasing an additional 773,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 28,709,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,466,058,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255,214 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of VEA traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,140,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,717,965. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.50. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $38.82 and a 52-week high of $53.49.

