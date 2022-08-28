Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. Sells 165 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. lessened its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. Emerson Electric accounts for approximately 1.5% of Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $7,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,481,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,461,967,000 after acquiring an additional 146,568 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,938,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $921,311,000 after acquiring an additional 303,487 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,996,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $836,436,000 after acquiring an additional 325,803 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $558,176,000. Finally, State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 2.5% in the first quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 5,722,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $561,084,000 after acquiring an additional 140,565 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EMR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays dropped their price target on Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “mkt perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.77.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

Shares of EMR traded down $3.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $84.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,038,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,077,773. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.41. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $76.16 and a 1-year high of $105.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.09. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 16.45%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 39.02%.

About Emerson Electric

(Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.