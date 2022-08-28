Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. Sells 3,246 Shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. decreased its position in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 74,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,246 shares during the quarter. Nestlé comprises approximately 1.9% of Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $9,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nestlé in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Nestlé during the first quarter worth $156,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its position in Nestlé by 3,950.0% during the fourth quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust bought a new position in Nestlé during the fourth quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in Nestlé by 18.5% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 1,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NSRGY traded down $2.57 on Friday, hitting $119.00. The stock had a trading volume of 283,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,790. Nestlé S.A. has a twelve month low of $106.67 and a twelve month high of $141.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $119.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.82.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Societe Generale boosted their target price on shares of Nestlé from CHF 123 to CHF 130 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Nestlé from CHF 98 to CHF 100 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Nestlé from CHF 140 to CHF 142 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Nestlé from CHF 139 to CHF 128 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Nestlé from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.29.

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; and Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

