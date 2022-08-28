Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. Takes $689,000 Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MRNA. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Moderna during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Moderna in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Moderna in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Moderna in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in Moderna in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. 61.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Moderna Stock Performance

Shares of Moderna stock traded down $5.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $136.70. 3,997,176 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,618,011. Moderna, Inc. has a one year low of $115.61 and a one year high of $464.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $159.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.42.

Insider Activity

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.73 by $0.51. Moderna had a return on equity of 94.76% and a net margin of 61.12%. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 8,430 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.02, for a total transaction of $1,222,518.60. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,624,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,545,979.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.58, for a total value of $5,463,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,163,584.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 8,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.02, for a total value of $1,222,518.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,624,231 shares in the company, valued at $235,545,979.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 586,056 shares of company stock valued at $93,502,624 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MRNA shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Moderna from $348.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Moderna from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Moderna from $199.00 to $197.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Moderna currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $226.92.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

