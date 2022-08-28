Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPID) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPID – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 247,700 shares, a drop of 29.0% from the July 31st total of 348,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 254,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Rapid Micro Biosystems Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of RPID traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.63. The stock had a trading volume of 27,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,677. Rapid Micro Biosystems has a fifty-two week low of $2.49 and a fifty-two week high of $23.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.13. The firm has a market cap of $152.25 million and a P/E ratio of -2.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rapid Micro Biosystems

In related news, major shareholder Kennedy Lewis Management Lp bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.11 per share, with a total value of $102,200.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2,841,451 shares in the company, valued at $14,519,814.61. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 38.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems by 72.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 53,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 22,545 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems during the second quarter worth approximately $128,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems during the second quarter worth approximately $469,000. Glenview Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems by 12.6% during the second quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,225,000 after purchasing an additional 84,193 shares during the period. Finally, Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems during the second quarter worth approximately $421,000. 69.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th.

About Rapid Micro Biosystems

Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides products for the detection of microbial contamination in the manufacture of pharmaceutical, medical devices, and personal care products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers Growth Direct platform, which includes Growth Direct system, proprietary consumables, lab information management system connection software, and comprehensive customer support and validation services.

