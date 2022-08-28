Ravencoin Market Cap Reaches $302.26 Million (RVN)

Ravencoin (RVN) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 28th. One Ravencoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0289 or 0.00000144 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ravencoin has traded 9.6% lower against the dollar. Ravencoin has a market cap of $302.26 million and $11.94 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004994 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004993 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004995 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001675 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19,973.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.
Ravencoin Coin Profile
Ravencoin is a coin. It was first traded on January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 10,473,290,000 coins. Ravencoin’s official message board is medium.com/@ravencoin. Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ravencoin’s official website is ravencoin.org. The Reddit community for Ravencoin is /r/Ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Ravencoin
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin directly using U.S. dollars.
