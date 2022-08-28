Raymond James Trims Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Target Price to $220.00

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Raymond James from $250.00 to $220.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on AAP. StockNews.com upgraded Advance Auto Parts from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, August 20th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $276.00 to $238.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $294.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $246.00 to $215.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $235.00.

Advance Auto Parts Stock Performance

NYSE:AAP opened at $173.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $188.16 and its 200-day moving average is $199.00. Advance Auto Parts has a 1-year low of $164.00 and a 1-year high of $244.55.

Advance Auto Parts Announces Dividend

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.76 by ($0.02). Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 4.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.40 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts will post 13.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is currently 69.61%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advance Auto Parts

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AAP. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 113.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 161.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. 98.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

