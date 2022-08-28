Raymond James Trims NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Target Price to $210.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from $240.00 to $210.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $217.00 to $182.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of NVIDIA to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $224.50.

NVIDIA stock opened at $162.60 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $198.91. NVIDIA has a fifty-two week low of $140.55 and a fifty-two week high of $346.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $406.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.31, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 4.75.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.05). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 36.21% and a net margin of 26.03%. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 5.25%.

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total value of $17,991,715.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,596,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $410,323,788.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total value of $17,991,715.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,596,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $410,323,788.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total transaction of $4,450,510.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 186,476 shares in the company, valued at $35,100,377.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 198,462,079 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $54,152,363,000 after buying an additional 2,446,529 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 177,839,722 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $52,304,441,000 after buying an additional 3,591,440 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 97,842,783 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $14,835,689,000 after buying an additional 1,743,632 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,929,819 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,629,991,000 after buying an additional 3,813,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,888,133 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $12,287,340,000 after buying an additional 1,505,461 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

