Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Purchased by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 774,684 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 123,966 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.05% of Raytheon Technologies worth $76,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 135.5% in the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 760.4% in the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RTX. StockNews.com upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Vertical Research lowered their target price on Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.10.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RTX traded down $2.61 on Friday, hitting $93.52. 2,805,678 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,520,692. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $93.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.81. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $79.00 and a one year high of $106.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.28, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.04.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $16.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.61 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 73.58%.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.