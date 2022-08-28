Razor Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:RZREF) Short Interest Update

Razor Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:RZREF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,100 shares, a decline of 56.3% from the July 31st total of 62,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 65,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Razor Energy Stock Performance

RZREF traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.80. 62,207 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,584. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.94. Razor Energy has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $4.00.

About Razor Energy

Razor Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Alberta. It operates assets in the Swan Hills area covering 155,520 gross acres of total land and the Kaybob area covering 84,320 gross acres of total land located in the west central Alberta, as well as the District South area covering 78,615 gross acres of total land located in the southern Alberta.

